Report: Most non-EU immigrants in Romania come from Nepal, Sri Lanka

Over 136,000 non-EU citizens held residence permits for employment in Romania at the end of August this year, most of them coming from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Moldova, and India, and two out of three immigrants live in Bucharest, Ilfov, Constanța, Timiș, and Cluj, according to a study conducted by the Economic and Social Council.

After the pandemic, Romanian companies turned to Southeast Asia to compensate for the labor shortage. The relative accessibility of Romania’s visa and work-permit processes, compared to Western European countries, quickly made it a preferred initial or medium-term entry destination, the report showed.

The majority of third-country nationals who have obtained residence permits for employment purposes in Romania in recent years come predominantly from Nepal (45,802 people), Sri Lanka (22,559), Turkey (18,150), Moldova (15,714), India (12,995), Bangladesh (8,449), China (8,272), Syria (7,222), Egypt (5,471) and Pakistan (4,522), according to official data provided by the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) and valid as of August 31, 2025, the report stated, as cited by HotNews.

The composition of residence permits by purpose shows that employment is the main determining factor, constituting 64% of the permits issued. Family reunification represents 16%, followed by studies with 9%, permanent residence with 9%, international protection with 2%, and other purposes with 1%.

Approximately 93% of migrants are 18 to 64, which indicates a high potential for labor-market participation and may be interpreted as a possible motivational factor for economic migration. However, this range also includes students as well as Ukrainian citizens benefiting from temporary protection.

Regarding gender, the migrant population is predominantly male, with approximately 75% men and 25% women, making it one of the most masculinized migrant populations in Europe.

“This imbalance aligns with traditional labor-migration patterns, especially in sectors such as construction, manufacturing, and agriculture, which employ more male workers. However, female migrants are increasingly present in sectors such as hospitality, healthcare, and domestic work, where the demand for female workers remains high, but occupies a significant share in skilled positions,” the study noted.

Most hiring of non-EU immigrants occurs in construction. In this field, the number increased from 9,853 employees in 2019 to 41,518 employees in 2025, representing an increase of approximately 321%.

The manufacturing industry advanced from 10,815 to 38,700 employees, equivalent to a 258% increase, while commerce rose from 10,159 to 25,965 employees, a 155% expansion.

In the services area, hospitality increased from 6,066 to 28,559, a 371% rise, and administrative and support services from 2,255 to 18,669, a spectacular increase of 728%, the largest among all analyzed sectors. “Non-EU workers have become a structural element of the sector’s functioning, filling gaps left by the high mobility of local staff,” the report stated.

There are, however, structural issues in the non-EU immigrant hiring process. The work permit is issued nominally for a single employer, which limits professional mobility and the workers’ ability to react to abuse or unfavorable conditions.

A second relevant factor is the debt associated with the recruitment process. Illegitimate fees charged by recruitment agencies and travel costs can create economic dependence on the employer, increasing the risk of abuse and exploitation.

A third essential factor is the language barrier and lack of information. A recent study shows that workers primarily from Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey are employed in low-skilled positions, having reduced mobility and reduced legal protection.

Finally, hate speech directed at migrants and refugees has visibly expanded in recent months.

