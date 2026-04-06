Renalfa Power Clusters acquires PV plant and BESS system in western Romania

Renalfa Power Clusters, a recently formed joint venture between the Vienna-based clean energy and electric mobility investment group Renalfa Solapro Group and the Paris-based investment management company Rgreen Invest, through its Infragreen equity funds, has acquired a PV plant and a BESS system in western Romania, with plans to combine and expand the project, which is already going to be commissioned in 2027, according to Economedia.ro.

The assets taken over are the 356 MWp PV plant Horia 2 and a 400 MW/800 MWh independent BESS system in Arad, both located in western Romania, Arad County.

The new owner intends to combine and redesign the projects into a single energy cluster and expand the installed capacity of both the photovoltaic plant and the BESS in the near future. Both acquired projects are fully developed, in an advanced stage of development, with a commercial launch expected in 2027.

Renalfa Power Clusters will expand the Horia – Arad energy cluster in two phases. In the first phase of expansion, the solar capacity will be increased to 568 MWp, and the BESS capacity will increase to 669 MW / 2,000 MWh. The second phase will add another advanced, independent BESS of 400 MW / 1,608 MWh, possibly in combination with more photovoltaic capacity.

“When fully built, the Horia-Arad cluster will inaugurate three advanced technology innovations: a hybrid storage plan with dual chemistry, lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries, a grid-forming inverter technology, and a proprietary dispatching and control platform based on artificial intelligence. Together, these will transform the entire cluster into a so-called “Sovereign Grid Anchor”, capable of providing services to the grid previously reserved for thermal power plants,” said Ivo Prokopiev, CEO of Renalfa.

iulian@romania-insider.com