Business

Consultant: EUR 6.5 bln grants available in Romania in H2

26 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Entrepreneurs and companies in Romania can apply for non-reimbursable funds over EUR 6.5 billion in the second half of this year, which can be used for investments in agriculture, green energy production or consumption, recycling, the food industry, or the production of construction materials, according to an analysis conducted by REI, a group of companies specialized in attracting non-reimbursable financing.

According to REI, in the second half of this year, the candidate firms will benefit from the best period for investments with non-reimbursable support, as nine financing programs provide entrepreneurs and companies in Romania, from start-ups to large companies, with non-reimbursable funds for investments in development, in almost all key areas of the economy.

"Romania is going through the best period in history in terms of development opportunities, and we are confident that more and more entrepreneurs and companies will resort to non-reimbursable support solutions provided by the authorities as an alternative or complementary to access to bank credit or financing projects from their own resource," said Roxana Mircea, managing partner REI Group.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: REI Group)

Normal
Business

Consultant: EUR 6.5 bln grants available in Romania in H2

26 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Entrepreneurs and companies in Romania can apply for non-reimbursable funds over EUR 6.5 billion in the second half of this year, which can be used for investments in agriculture, green energy production or consumption, recycling, the food industry, or the production of construction materials, according to an analysis conducted by REI, a group of companies specialized in attracting non-reimbursable financing.

According to REI, in the second half of this year, the candidate firms will benefit from the best period for investments with non-reimbursable support, as nine financing programs provide entrepreneurs and companies in Romania, from start-ups to large companies, with non-reimbursable funds for investments in development, in almost all key areas of the economy.

"Romania is going through the best period in history in terms of development opportunities, and we are confident that more and more entrepreneurs and companies will resort to non-reimbursable support solutions provided by the authorities as an alternative or complementary to access to bank credit or financing projects from their own resource," said Roxana Mircea, managing partner REI Group.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: REI Group)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea