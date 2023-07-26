Consultant: EUR 6.5 bln grants available in Romania in H2

Entrepreneurs and companies in Romania can apply for non-reimbursable funds over EUR 6.5 billion in the second half of this year, which can be used for investments in agriculture, green energy production or consumption, recycling, the food industry, or the production of construction materials, according to an analysis conducted by REI, a group of companies specialized in attracting non-reimbursable financing.

According to REI, in the second half of this year, the candidate firms will benefit from the best period for investments with non-reimbursable support, as nine financing programs provide entrepreneurs and companies in Romania, from start-ups to large companies, with non-reimbursable funds for investments in development, in almost all key areas of the economy.

"Romania is going through the best period in history in terms of development opportunities, and we are confident that more and more entrepreneurs and companies will resort to non-reimbursable support solutions provided by the authorities as an alternative or complementary to access to bank credit or financing projects from their own resource," said Roxana Mircea, managing partner REI Group.

(Photo source: REI Group)