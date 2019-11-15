Regina Maria opens biggest private pediatric clinic in Bucharest

Regina Maria, the second-biggest private healthcare network in Romania, has inaugurated The Light Polyclinic, the largest private pediatric polyclinic in Bucharest. The unit also includes the fourth location of the Kinetic Sport & Medicine Network.

The medical center, based in the office building The Light One in the western part of Bucharest, has a total area of approximately 2,000 sqm.

“The Light polyclinic is the largest pediatric unit in Bucharest and will represent a new quality landmark in this medical specialty, opening its doors not only to the patients in the neighborhood, but to all Bucharest residents. Next year, we will expand the services at this polyclinic with the inauguration of the Imaging Center, as we are constantly concerned to respond to the needs of our patients and offer in one place a wider range of services related to the main specialty,” said Fady Chreih, CEO of the Regina Maria Health Network.

The Light Polyclinic has 19 consulting rooms, including 15 for children and 4 for adults, 6 treatment, vaccination, breastfeeding and investigation offices, 2 playgrounds for children and a trolley parking space, an adult lounge area, a conference room for medical meetings and workshops with parents.

Kinetic Sports & Medicine, Regina Maria’s kinesitherapy and physiotherapy division, also opened the second clinic in Bucharest (fourth in the country), in the same location. The clinic offers patients 2 consulting rooms, 11 physiotherapy and manual therapy offices, biomechanical services and 2 kinesitherapy rooms for adults and children.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Regina Maria)