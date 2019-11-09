Romania Insider
Business
Romanian healthcare chain Regina Maria invests in AI for customer care
11 September 2019
Romanian healthcare chain Regina Maria, the second largest player in the domestic private medical services market, announced that it has strengthened its collaboration with Druid, a local artificial intelligence (AI) start-up led by Liviu Drăgan, aiming to implement virtual assistants in the customer care division.

The decision was supported by the positive impact recorded by virtual assistant manager Ana, a smart chatbot integrated with five operating systems, trained to take on tasks, communicate decisions and operate in internal systems in a secure way.

“Thanks to the chatbot, we save about eight hours of work daily, only at the level of the senior management team. This efficiency allows all 100 managers who use the Ana personal assistant to get involved in activities with high added value,” explains Cosmin Panaete, Business Processes Director within the Regina Maria network.

(Photo source: Facebook/Regina Maria-Reteaua Privata de Sanatate)

40