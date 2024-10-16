Private healthcare provider Regina Maria opens medical campus in Bucharest

Private healthcare provider Regina Maria has opened the Pallady Medical Campus on the premises of the former paint factory Policolor, in Bucharest's District 3.

The company invested more than EUR 16 million to build and equip the campus, which spreads on an area of ​​more than 5,000 sqm and five levels. It will serve both patients in Bucharest and nearby counties.

At the polyclinic in the campus, patients will have access to more than 30 medical specialties, including cardiology, gastroenterology, obstetrics-gynecology, ENT, and pediatrics.

The medical recovery center Kinetic Sport & Medicine is scheduled to open in November. The center will offer services for adults but will also have an area dedicated to pediatric recovery.

An oncology hub offering radiotherapy and nuclear medicine services is scheduled to open in the campus towards the end of the year, while dental services will be added starting in January 2025 with the opening of a Regina Maria Dental Clinic.

"Time is a limited resource, and our goal is to provide integrated services under one roof. We built a medical campus dedicated to oncology, which is not in a hospital set-up, but in an ambulatory structure. It solves many issues for patients. For oncology patients, time is essential in improving the results of treatments, so, through the oncology hub, we try to respond to this need. We want this medical campus to serve not only the capital but also patients from all neighboring counties, becoming a regional hub and a landmark for the southern part of the country," Fady Chreih, the CEO of Regina Maria Health Network, explained.

Regina Maria is owned by MidEuropa Partners, which acquired it in 2015. As of 2023, the healthcare network has invested over EUR 250 million making 35 acquisitions and building 25 greenfield facilities along with continuous upgrade of equipment and expansion of existing premises.

(Photo: Regina Maria - Rețeaua de Sănătate on Facebook)

