Romania’s Regina Maria health network implements AI software in its clinics

The Regina Maria Health Network recently announced the implementation of AI software in its clinics, alongside Parol, a Romanian startup that provides artificial intelligence (AI) solutions designed to streamline the administrative processes of consultations.

The Parol platform generates medical reports in real-time following consultations, helping doctors allocate even more time to their patients.

The implementation of the Parol system begins with a pilot program in clinics from three major cities, namely Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and Timisoara.

"Adopting the Parol technology in our network of medical clinics is part of the Regina Maria digitalization strategy and reflects our constant commitment to innovation and excellence. This initiative allows us not only to streamline administrative processes but also to better align with our fundamental values, ensuring that every decision and action contributes to the continuous improvement of the quality of care provided to our patients,” said Fady Chreih, CEO of Regina Maria.

The Parol system is designed to automatically generate medical reports by accurately interpreting conversations between doctors and patients into structured documentation. This not only simplifies the documentation process but also improves the accuracy of medical records, contributing to better patient care, the company said.

"In the digital era we live in, adopting innovative solutions like Parol is not just an option but a necessity to align with excellence standards in medical care. [...] Its network-wide implementation marks an essential step in evolving towards a healthcare system adapted to the complex needs of contemporary society, where every detail can make a difference in providing superior quality care," added Dr. Dan Dimitriu, medical director at Regina Maria Polyclinics.

The partnership plans to expand the implementation of the Parol system to all 56 clinics within the Regina Maria Health Network across the country.

(Photo source: company photo by Nicu Cherciu)