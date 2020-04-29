Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 04/29/2020 - 12:03
Social
Romanian healthcare network Regina Maria starts testing frontline medical staff for COVID-19 antibodies
29 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Private healthcare network Regina Maria announced that it had started the immunological testing of the frontline medical staff in Romania.

Thus, healthcare workers from both COVID-19 hospitals and other state medical facilities will benefit during the state of emergency of free testing of the immune response to the new coronavirus infection.

“After performing over 16,000 diagnostic tests (RT-PCR) so far, both for public hospitals and as part of the national program and in collaboration with public and private institutions, we now begin free immunological testing of first-line medical staff,” said Fady Chreih, CEO Regina Maria.

He also said that testing would be done in the Regina Maria labs in Bucharest and Brasov. Then, the testing capacity will be expanded to all 29 labs of the Regina Maria network.

Over 1,000 healthcare workers in Romania have been infected with the new coronavirus so far. Testing them is essential for determining the immune response to the infection of those declared cured.

Starting May 16, the serological testing will also be available upon request for a fee.

“We have an extensive capacity for serological testing of IgM and IgG antibodies, and together with our partners, Roche Diagnostics and Abbott Laboratories, we are ready to perform up to 1 million tests by the end of the year,” Fady Chreih also said.

The two serological tests for the determination of IgG and IgM COVID-19 antibodies are complementary. These are useful to indicate people who have developed an immune response to COVID-19 infection.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Regina Maria)

Read next
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 04/29/2020 - 12:03
Social
Romanian healthcare network Regina Maria starts testing frontline medical staff for COVID-19 antibodies
29 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Private healthcare network Regina Maria announced that it had started the immunological testing of the frontline medical staff in Romania.

Thus, healthcare workers from both COVID-19 hospitals and other state medical facilities will benefit during the state of emergency of free testing of the immune response to the new coronavirus infection.

“After performing over 16,000 diagnostic tests (RT-PCR) so far, both for public hospitals and as part of the national program and in collaboration with public and private institutions, we now begin free immunological testing of first-line medical staff,” said Fady Chreih, CEO Regina Maria.

He also said that testing would be done in the Regina Maria labs in Bucharest and Brasov. Then, the testing capacity will be expanded to all 29 labs of the Regina Maria network.

Over 1,000 healthcare workers in Romania have been infected with the new coronavirus so far. Testing them is essential for determining the immune response to the infection of those declared cured.

Starting May 16, the serological testing will also be available upon request for a fee.

“We have an extensive capacity for serological testing of IgM and IgG antibodies, and together with our partners, Roche Diagnostics and Abbott Laboratories, we are ready to perform up to 1 million tests by the end of the year,” Fady Chreih also said.

The two serological tests for the determination of IgG and IgM COVID-19 antibodies are complementary. These are useful to indicate people who have developed an immune response to COVID-19 infection.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Regina Maria)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

29 April 2020
Culture
Former Intercontinental Bucharest GM launches inspirational book based on his life
29 April 2020
Politics
Update: Romania's Senate rejects draft bill for Szeklerland autonomy passed without debate by Chamber of Deputies
29 April 2020
Social
About 200 Romanian workers at slaughterhouse in Germany infected with COVID-19
28 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president: Lifting some restrictions doesn’t mean that life returns to normal after May 15
29 April 2020
Entertainment
Coronavirus in Romania: Virtual concerts & parties to live stream online this May 1
28 April 2020
Business
Romania’s support program for SMEs successfully launched on second try. Over 2,800 firms apply in 1 hour
23 April 2020
Social
Pope Francis sends medical equipment to hospital in "Romania's Lombardy" on his name day
23 April 2020
Social
Romanian minister complains about lack of support against COVID-19 as private donation for local hospitals reach over 20 mln