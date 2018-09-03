Referendum for traditional family will take place in Romania in early October

The national referendum for redefining family in Romania’s Constitution will take place on October 7, the Social Democratic Party’s leaders decided on Saturday, September 1.

PSD leader Liviu Dragnea announced the date of the referendum after the party’s Executive Committee meeting at Neptun.

The Chamber of Deputies adopted in May 2017 the civic initiative to change the article in Romania’s Constitution that defines the family. About 3 million Romanians signed this initiative that says that family should be defined as the marriage between a man and a woman not between spouses, as it is currently defined. This would make same-sex marriages impossible in Romania.

However, the PSD leader said earlier this year that a solution should also be found for same-sex couples. A law draft defining civil partnership is on the Parliament’s agenda.

