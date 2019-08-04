Newsroom
Eco
Brasov zoo welcomes first red panda in Romania
08 April 2019
The first red panda in Romania has found a new home at the Zoo in the mountain resort of Brasov, local Agerpres reported.

The female red panda named Peggy, which is around two years old, arrived at the Zoo in Brasov last week and the visitors will be able to see it beginning May.

The red panda was brought to Romania from the Kolmarden Zoo in Sweden and is part of the breeding and conservation program coordinated at European level by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria. A male red panda is to be brought to the Romanian zoo as well, under the same program.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

