Covid-19 travel: Romania adds Ukraine, Gibraltar to red list

15 October 2021
The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on October 14 the lists labeling the countries’ epidemiological risk.

Ukraine and Gibraltar have been placed on the Red List.

The Netherlands is now on the Yellow List, while Switzerland and Canada are on the Green List.

The list, available here, is valid starting October 17 at 00:00.

The CNSU decision is available here.

The countries are grouped into three categories – red, yellow, and green- according to their COVID-19 incidence rate. The Red List includes countries and territories where the cumulated Covid-19 incidence rate of new cases over the past 14 days is higher than or equal to 3 per 1,000 inhabitants. The Yellow List includes countries and territories where the incidence rate is between 1.5 and 3 per 1,000 inhabitants, while the Green List covers countries where the rate is lower than or equal to 1.5 per 1,000 inhabitants.

(Photo: Pixabay)

Editor's picks