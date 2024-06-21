Red alert-level heatwave hits southern Romania, causing traffic restrictions and drought

Meteorologists issued a red alert for heatwave that will cover almost all of southern Romania, including Bucharest, this weekend. Temperatures will reach 38-39 degrees Celsius, which will prolong traffic restrictions and cause delays for trains. At the same time, the high temperatures also caused drought in Prahova county, where roughly 4,000 people face limited access to drinking water.

On Saturday, June 22, maximum temperatures will be 38-39 degrees and minimum temperatures will be around 20 degrees in southern Romania. An orange alert is also issued for western Romania, in Banat, southern Crișana, most of Transylvania, and locally in the regions of Oltenia and Muntenia.

On Sunday, June 23, the red alert will persist in the counties of Dolj, Olt, Teleorman, Giurgiu, Ilfov, the southern parts of Vâlcea, Argeș, Dâmbovița, and in Bucharest.

Further details on the National Meteorological Administration's alerts are available here.

Romania’s state-owned railway operator CFR Călători also announced delays due to extreme heat. The high temperature force trains to operate at reduced speeds, leading to potential discomfort for passengers. These speed restrictions are a standard safety measure adopted by railway administrations worldwide, including Romania's CFR.

“On days with extreme temperatures (often exceeding 50-55 degrees Celsius in the sun), which are registered at the rail and rolling stock level, air conditioning systems may fail to provide cooling and may operate in ventilation mode,” the operator said in a press release.

CFR Călători recommends that passengers, especially those with increased sensitivity to heat or who cannot tolerate high temperatures due to medical conditions, stay hydrated and carry at least one bottle of water in their luggage. Travelers are also advised to immediately alert train personnel if they feel unwell during the journey or if they observe someone in need of assistance.

The heat also affected road traffic. The Infotraffic Center of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police announced traffic restrictions for vehicles with a maximum authorized total weight greater than 7.5 tons on all national roads, express roads, and highways in several counties due to heatwave warnings, until June 24.

"The circulation of vehicles with a maximum authorized total weight greater than 7.5 tons will be prohibited on all sectors of national roads, express roads, and highways in the counties of Alba, Argeș, Caraș-Severin, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ilfov, Mehedinți, Olt, Sibiu, Teleorman, Timiș, and Vâlcea," according to the Infotraffic Center of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police.

The measure is being imposed to prevent damage caused by heavy traffic and to prevent major irreversible deformations with the loss of stability of road layers.

The heatwave, which already brought temperatures to around 38 degrees Celsius in Bucharest, also impacted Romanians in other ways. Approximately 4,000 people from two localities in Prahova county are affected by severe drought, which caused shortages in drinking water.

"The localities of Provița de Jos and Provița de Sus are facing severe drought! The only source of drinking water for these two Prahova communes is a natural spring, which is also affected by the drought and is insufficient for the needs of approximately 4,000 residents. The two localities do not yet have a potable water network, and this, combined with the aforementioned drought, constitutes a real danger and discomfort for the residents of these two communities," according to the Facebook page of the Prahova Prefecture.

The Prahova Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, the CJSU will ensure the provision of drinking water for the locals by placing four containers in each locality and purchasing four containers for non-potable water by the town halls of the two communes. These containers will be placed in the most accessible points for the population. It will be ensured that they are marked to avoid confusion with the drinking water containers.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: anm.ro)