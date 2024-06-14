Streets flooded, cars damaged and flights diverted as ‘code red’ storm hits Bucharest

Bucharest and the surrounding Ilfov county, as well as other areas in southern Romania, were under a code red storm warning on Thursday night, June 13. Heavy rain, hail, and powerful winds hit the capital and other cities, causing floods and damage to properties and cars.

In Bucharest and Ilfov, emergency department teams intervened in roughly 400 situations, according to News.ro. Over 100 streets and 200 houses, households, and basements were flooded, 60 trees and seven electricity poles fell, and 71 cars were damaged. The wind also blew off three roofs.

Moreover, the storm also affected the activity at the Henri Coanda Airport in Otopeni, Bucharest’s main one. While some flights waited in the air for the weather to improve, others were diverted to Bulgaria or other nearby airports, according to BoardingPass.

Meanwhile, according to Digi24 reports, three flight attendants on a plane that landed in Bucharest on Thursday night were transported to the hospital after landing. They reportedly suffered minor injuries after their aircraft faced turbulence.

The counties of Dolj, Mehedinți, and Gorj were also under a code red for storm, according to Euronews Romania. Other areas were under yellow and orange alerts of extreme weather.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)