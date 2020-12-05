Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 08:20
Business
RO telco group RCS&RDS wins court case over price hiking
12 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian telecommunications operator RCS & RDS obtained in court the annulment of an order of the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) dating from June 2019, Profit.ro reported.

Through this order, ANPC blocked the company’s unilateral decision to increase fees for certain services. The telecom regulator also sanctioned the company with a RON 70,000 (EUR 14,500) fine.

In August 2019, the telecom operator obtained the suspension of the ANPC order, but the institution challenged the decision of the Bucharest Court of Appeal at the High Court of Cassation and Justice.

The return to the fees charged before the price hike operated by the company in March 2019 would cut RON 70.3 million (EUR 14 mln) of its revenues this year alone, according to the company’s estimates.

The company said it increased prices to support the investments made in previous years.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 08:20
Business
RO telco group RCS&RDS wins court case over price hiking
12 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian telecommunications operator RCS & RDS obtained in court the annulment of an order of the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) dating from June 2019, Profit.ro reported.

Through this order, ANPC blocked the company’s unilateral decision to increase fees for certain services. The telecom regulator also sanctioned the company with a RON 70,000 (EUR 14,500) fine.

In August 2019, the telecom operator obtained the suspension of the ANPC order, but the institution challenged the decision of the Bucharest Court of Appeal at the High Court of Cassation and Justice.

The return to the fees charged before the price hike operated by the company in March 2019 would cut RON 70.3 million (EUR 14 mln) of its revenues this year alone, according to the company’s estimates.

The company said it increased prices to support the investments made in previous years.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 May 2020
Social
Romania makes progress on the suspended railway line that will link Bucharest to its biggest airport
08 May 2020
Social
Ryanair resumes flights from Bucharest to London on May 15
08 May 2020
Business
Watch collection worth over EUR 2 mln on sale at online auction in Romania
08 May 2020
Business
Large hotel operator in Romania prepares to reopen after COVID-19 lockdown: Clients will have the option to clean their rooms
08 May 2020
Social
Bucharest City Hall wants to pay residents who volunteer to get tested for COVID-19
06 May 2020
Social
Record fines issued by Romanian authorities during COVID-19 state of emergency are unconstitutional
06 May 2020
Social
Luxury food: First cherries reach Romanian markets at EUR 30 a kilo
05 May 2020
Business
Romania prepares to open hotels but not restaurants on May 15