RO telco group RCS&RDS wins court case over price hiking

Romanian telecommunications operator RCS & RDS obtained in court the annulment of an order of the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) dating from June 2019, Profit.ro reported.

Through this order, ANPC blocked the company’s unilateral decision to increase fees for certain services. The telecom regulator also sanctioned the company with a RON 70,000 (EUR 14,500) fine.

In August 2019, the telecom operator obtained the suspension of the ANPC order, but the institution challenged the decision of the Bucharest Court of Appeal at the High Court of Cassation and Justice.

The return to the fees charged before the price hike operated by the company in March 2019 would cut RON 70.3 million (EUR 14 mln) of its revenues this year alone, according to the company’s estimates.

The company said it increased prices to support the investments made in previous years.

