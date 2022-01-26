Romanian telco RCS&RDS keeps “stealing” subscribers from market leaders

The number of customers who ported their fixed or mobile phone numbers in Romania rose last year by 17%, to 1.106 million, from 945,186 in 2020 and 958,821 in 2019.

Last year, 1,050,900 numbers were ported to another network, 20.3% more than in 2020.

RCS&RDS, indirectly controlled by the local businessman Zoltan Teszari, attracted from other mobile networks 561,953 customers, respectively 53.5% (43.2% in 2020 and 39.2% in 2019) of the total, Profit.ro reported.

RCS&RDS was ranked for the first time by market regulator ANCOM as the third-largest player in the mobile telecom segment, by the number of active subscribers, at the end of June 2021 (with a market share of 16.7%). The company was already the third-largest player by the traffic of mobile voice or data.

The number of subscribers who transferred to RCS&RDS in 2021 increased by 48.8% compared to 2020.

Orange Romania, the leader in the mobile telecom market, ranked second in terms of customers ported from rivals, with 152,939 new users, up from 141,795 new users in 2020 and 152,274 in 2019.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)