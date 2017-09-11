Bucharest public transport company to install six ticket machines in the city

The Bucharest public transport company RATB plans to install six ticket vending machines in the capital, which would issue and recharge travel cards for means of transport operated by both RATB and metro company Metrorex.

The ticket machines will work with both bank cards and banknotes and coins, and will give change, reports local Profit.ro. They are to be installed in Romana, Sudului and Unirii squares, near the subway entrance in Crangasi, and in the Sebastian area.

The contract was estimated at RON 1.3 million (EUR 283,000), without VAT. The auction’s only bidder is the association made up of Kapsch Carriercom Romania and UTI Grup.

Tram stations in Bucharest get green roofs

Irina Marica, [email protected]