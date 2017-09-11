21 °C
Bucharest
Sep 11, 12:55

Bucharest public transport company to install six ticket machines in the city

by Irina Marica
Leave a comment
RATB

The Bucharest public transport company RATB plans to install six ticket vending machines in the capital, which would issue and recharge travel cards for means of transport operated by both RATB and metro company Metrorex.

The ticket machines will work with both bank cards and banknotes and coins, and will give change, reports local Profit.ro. They are to be installed in Romana, Sudului and Unirii squares, near the subway entrance in Crangasi, and in the Sebastian area.

The contract was estimated at RON 1.3 million (EUR 283,000), without VAT. The auction’s only bidder is the association made up of Kapsch Carriercom Romania and UTI Grup.

Tram stations in Bucharest get green roofs

Irina Marica, [email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list