Tram stations in Bucharest get green roofs

The roofs of more than 30 tram stations in Bucharest will be covered with vegetation by the end of October, with the first such station being presented on Thursday, September 5.

The station that already got a green roof is the one in Sf. Gheorghe Square, which serves the 21 and 16 tramlines. The roof has 26 sqm.

The project, called Green Stations (Statii Verzi), was initiated by Plan B Association for Social Responsibility, and financed by Kaufland Romania, Engie Romania, and Schneider Electric Romania, reports News.ro.

Raluca Costache, development manager at Plan B, explained that, in one hour and a half, the green roof could absorb the amount of carbon dioxide emanated by 27 cars in 80 km. In a year, this type of roof can absorb 130 kilograms of carbon dioxide.

Installing green roofs on tram stations makes it possible to reduce noise and air pollution, according to the project’s initiators. The vegetation also captures the sound waves, besides the microparticles in the air, thus reducing the number of decibels.

A total of 34 tram stations will get green roofs. The project could then be expanded to bus stations as well.

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea also announced on Thursday that the City Hall would launch soon a project aimed at easing the traffic in the capital, through which the RATB buses will also be able to run on the tramlines.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Nophadrain Romania – Acoperișuri Verzi on Facebook)