Thierry Wolton, Ana Blandiana among guests of this year's Film and Histories Festival in Râşnov

The 16th edition of the Film and Histories Festival in Râşnov (FFIR) kicks off on August 9 with a program encompassing film screenings, debates, concerts, lectures, theater performances, book launches, and a summer school.

The festival, which runs until August 25 in Râşnov, Braşov, Feldioara and Codlea, focuses at this edition on the theme of Leader(ship).

"2024 is about elections. Not only in Romania. This is the year when the most electoral processes are organized worldwide since 2004. More than half of the world's population votes. Who do we trust, who do we follow? Our choices will have important, long-term repercussions. How capable are we of producing genuine leaders who will contribute to society's progress and the well-being of citizens? These are questions that concern us. To find possible answers, we need complex and nuanced analyses, multiple hypotheses, and various points of view. We will look for these answers at the 16th edition of the festival," a release from the organizers explains.

French journalist and historian Thierry Wolton; writer Ana Blandiana, this year's recipient of the Princess of Asturias Prize for Literature (Premio Princesa de Asturias de las Letras); vlogger Zaiafet; singers Mădălina Pavăl, Alexandru Andries, Ada Milea and Bogdan Simion; and bands byron and Viţa de Vie are among the guests and artists invited at this year's festival.

The program, covering more than 50 film screenings, 19 debates and lectures by more than 60 guests, 18 concerts, four theater performances, and more, is available here.

The festival takes place in Râşnov between August 9 and August 11 in Feldioara (Citadel); between August 10 and August 11 in Codlea (Evangelical Church, Maial); between August 11 and August 16 in Braşov (Weavers' Bastion), and between August 16 and August 25 in Râşnov (Citadel, Amza Pellea Cinema, Evangelical Church, Schubz Center, Unirii Square).

(Photo: Râşnov Fortress by Laurentiu Babus/ Dreamstime)

