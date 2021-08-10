Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Events

Film festivals: Râşnov, Bucharest events announce programs

10 August 2021
Three of the long-standing local film festivals have announced part of their selections and guests. 

Râşnov Film Festival is set to take place between August 20 and August 29. The thirteenth edition of the event will bring more than 60 film screenings, debates, concerts, theater performances, book launches, exhibitions, and a summer school for university and high school students. Among the artists scheduled to attend the event are actors Marcel Iureş and Vlad Ivanov, Nicu Alifantis, Ada Milea, Toulouse Lautrec, Taxi, film critic Irina Margareta Nistor, and historian Adrian Cioroianu, among others. Updates about the program are posted here.

Bucharest International Dance Film Festival (BIDFF) takes place between September 1 and September 5. The event, which has this year the theme of Potential Worlds, selected 34 short films from more than 400 submissions.

The Romanian Competition includes six productions exploring topics such as the relation with nature, ways of reacting to chaos, collaborative processes involving dance, music, poetry and cinema, explorations of the collective body, or the criticism of contemporary ways of marketing the perfect body. The International Competition gathers 28 films showcasing “cinema experiments, audio-visual meditations, futurist worlds, performative rituals and musical avatars in virtual cities in a fusion of cultures and styles.”

Tickets are available at Eventbook for the films in the international competition, while access is free for the screenings in the Romanian competition. More about the selection here.

Bucharest International Film Festival (BIFF), an event dedicated to art house films, is scheduled to take place between September 3 and September 12. The festival runs seven sections: the feature competition, Panorama, Focus: Grecia, a section marking 100 years since the birth of King Michael, a special Spain Program, Romanian Authors, and Socially United in Cinema.

The Panorama section will showcase films such as Andrei Konchalovsky’s Dear comrades!, the winner of the Special Jury Prize at the 2020 Venice Film Festival; Konchalovsky’s Il Peccato, focused on the life of Michelangelo Buonarroti; Gaspar Noe’s Lux Aeterna, selected at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival; Pedro Almodovar’s 2020 The Human Voice, starring Tilda Swinton; or Rafael Kapelinski’s A Woman at Night, screened for the first time at the festival.

The public will also be able to see Michel Franco’s New Order, the winner of a Silver Lion at the 2020 Venice festival; Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy, the winner of the Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival; Celina Sciamma’s Petite Maman; and Jasmila Zbanic’s Quo Vadis, Aida?, nominated for an Oscar in the International Feature category. Updates about the program are posted here.

(Photo: Johnypan/ Dreamstime)

