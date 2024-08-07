Liberal Party senior member says any combination with democratic parties is acceptable  

Romania's Liberal Party is ready to form a ruling coalition after this autumn's general elections with either right-wing or left-wing partners, but finds it appropriate to seek the support of a broad right-wing coalition for its presidential candidate Nicolae Ciuca, PNL first vice-president Rares Bogdan confirmed.

Furthermore, he explained that neither his party nor the Social Democrats consider the option of wreaking the coalition ahead of the parliamentary elections.

About a right-wing government, after the elections, Rareş Bogan stated that "governance is [a matter of] arithmetic."

However, he mentioned that a robust majority "with those who share the same values" is needed in order to implement deep reforms.

"After 35 years, Romania needs some deep reforms," the first vice-president of the PNL emphasized, quoted by News.ro.

Rareş Bogdan also stated that, fortunately for the PNL, it "is in the unique situation where it can negotiate with all the democratic political forces on the political scene."

"We are the only ones who can do this. We can rule in partnership with left-wing parties; we can rule in partnership with the right-wing parties," he added.

However, when it comes to the presidential elections, he argues for a right-wing coalition to back Liberal presidential candidate Nicolae Ciuca.

(Photo: Inquam Photos/ Ovidiu Dumitru Matiu)

iulian@romania-insider.com