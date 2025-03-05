Romania’s FC Rapid 1923 and Neuroatipic Foundation team up to make football more inclusive for children with autism

Romanian football club FC Rapid 1923 joined the Neuroatipic League initiative to support children diagnosed with autism by providing access to the Sensory Lounge created by the Neuroatipic Foundation and the Romanian Football Federation at the National Arena in Bucharest.

This sensory space will be available during all FC Rapid 1923 matches at the National Arena, where young fans can attend with their parents. To reserve a spot in the lounge, families can contact the Neuroatipic Foundation.

The partnership was officially launched on March 2 during the Rapid–FCSB derby.

In addition to offering free access to the Neuroatipic League Sensory Lounge at all FC Rapid 1923 matches, the club has donated three signed collector's shirts from the entire team, which will be auctioned off during the next match at the National Arena.

The proceeds from the auction will go towards the construction of the Neuroatipic Center, Romania's first development and integration center for children and young people with autism spectrum disorders. The space will be built following principles of neurodiversity design.

Viorel Moldovan, president of FC Rapid 1923, expressed the club's commitment to the initiative, stating, "FC Rapid 1923 supports the Neuroatipic League initiative, and we are pleased to now offer an inclusive space where all young supporters can participate in their favorite team's matches at the stadium. We congratulate the Neuroatipic Foundation, the Romanian Football Federation, and the National Arena, and we stand alongside them to contribute to making football accessible to all audiences."

The Sensory Lounge, which accommodates 10 seats, will remain open during all FC Rapid 1923 matches. The Romanian Football Federation encourages other club teams to continue providing access to the lounge during their matches at the National Arena.

Inaugurated at the end of 2024, the Sensory Lounge (Box 222) is the first space adapted for children diagnosed with autism in a stadium in Romania, a project developed by the Neuroatipic Foundation, the Romanian Football Federation, and the National Arena.

Founded in 2023, the Neuroatipic Foundation aims to improve access to development and integration for children and young people diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders in Romania, through neurodiversity design projects, including therapy centers and inclusive public spaces adapted to the sensory needs specific to autism.

Currently, the foundation is building the first neurodiversity-designed therapy center in Romania - the Neuroatipic Center - a space created from scratch with architecture and interior design solutions, integrated therapies, and updated learning techniques.

(Photo source: press release)