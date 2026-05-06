Half of Romanian employees feel underpaid, Randstad study finds

Only about half of Romanian employees believe they are paid fairly, while more than a quarter are considering changing jobs in the first half of 2026, according to the latest Randstad Romania Employer Brand Research. The study also found that many workers are actively searching for new opportunities out of fear that they could lose their current jobs.

The research, based on responses from 4,030 people in Romania’s active workforce, showed that salary remains the most important factor for employees when choosing an employer. Just 51% of Romanian respondents said their salary is sufficient, below the European average of 58%.

For 67% of Romanian employees, salary is the main reason for selecting an employer, with the percentage rising among older workers. While 64% of Generation Z respondents identified pay as their top priority, the figure increased to 71% among more experienced generations.

“This year’s data from the Randstad Romania Employer Brand Research shows a moderate increase in the intention to change jobs, while actual mobility experiences a slight decline. Salary remains an essential factor for talent, but it does not work in isolation: organizational culture and the employee experience are becoming complementary elements that reinforce the employer value proposition and support long-term staff retention,” said Dagmara Chudzińska-Matysiak, Country Manager of the human resources services company Randstad Romania.

The study found that 28% of employees intend to change jobs during the first half of 2026, more than double the share of workers who actually switched employers in the second half of 2025. Researchers said the gap suggests many employees are reassessing their options rather than immediately resigning.

Insufficient compensation was cited as the main reason employees consider leaving their jobs, mentioned by 49% of respondents. Other key reasons included lack of career growth opportunities, work-life balance concerns, fear of job loss, and feeling unfairly rewarded.

The report also highlighted differences between employee priorities depending on professional roles. Workers in digital roles placed strong emphasis on work-life balance and manageable workloads, with most working either fully or partially remotely. Operational employees focused more heavily on job security and salary, while professionals in specialized roles prioritized career progression, recognition, and organizational culture.

According to the same report, technology companies and employers with modern infrastructure ranked highest among Romanian workers. Microsoft was named the most attractive employer in Romania for 2026, followed by ZF Lifetec and British American Shared Services Europe.

The study also identified leading employers across multiple industries, including Ford Otosan in automotive manufacturing, Makita in production, Gedeon Richter in pharmaceuticals, Digi in telecom, Banca Transilvania in finance, OMV Petrom in oil and gas, and eMAG in retail.

According to the report, employees view companies with advanced technology as particularly attractive, but trust in management, leadership quality, and corporate reputation also play a major role in employer appeal.

The Randstad Employer Brand Research is conducted annually across 34 markets representing more than 75% of the global economy. In Romania, the 2026 edition was carried out through online interviews in January 2026.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com