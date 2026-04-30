TPC Concept: Employee productivity in Romania below EU average after modest growth

Employee productivity in Romania has increased by 17.5% over the past four years, according to an analysis by TPC Concept, based on official data from Romania's Ministry of Finance and National Institute of Statistics. However, the gap compared to the European Union average remains significant.

A Romanian employee currently generates approximately EUR 6,000 per month, while actual productivity per hour worked stands at only EUR 20, compared to EUR 46/hour across the EU.

Eurostat data interpreted by TPC Concept showed that labour productivity in Romania has grown significantly over the past two decades, particularly after joining the European Union. It now stands at around 72–73% of the EU average, with the EU benchmark set at 100.

This means Romania generates approximately 25–30% less economic value per hour worked than the EU average. Comparatively, work productivity in Germany stands at 103-104%. Italy (104-105%), Spain (98%), the Czech Republic (85%), and Poland (79%) also stand above Romania. Bulgaria ranks below, with 70% labour productivity compared to the EU average.

Low productivity in many Romanian companies is not driven only by a lack of technology or inefficient processes, but by the way management views employees.

“In organizations where employees are primarily seen as a cost, management’s main concern is reducing personnel expenses. Investments are directed mainly toward machinery, automation, or systems that allow the company to maintain the workforce at the lowest possible level. This approach may bring short-term efficiency, but it limits the development of the organization’s internal capabilities,” said Sorin Spiridon, founder of TPC Concept.

“By contrast, companies that view employees as value creators take a different approach. They invest not only in technology and processes but also in developing people’s skills, retaining talent, and building a performance-oriented organizational culture. In these organizations, productivity is not the result of cost pressure, but of increasing the economic value generated by each employee,” he added.

The most commonly used indicator for assessing productivity in a company is productivity per employee. In practice, this is calculated by dividing the economic value generated by the company by the number of employees.

The latest official data available is for 2024, and employee productivity is calculated by dividing the total turnover of Romanian companies by the total number of employees for the 2020–2024 period. If total turnover stands at RON 2 trillion and there are 5.7 million employees, the average productivity stands at RON 29,000 or EUR 6,000 per month.

Although monthly productivity in Romania is higher than in 2020, the pace of growth remains insufficient to significantly reduce the gap compared to the European Union average. For 2025, estimates indicate a total turnover of approximately RON 2.12 trillion and a workforce of around 5,865,000 employees, translating into an average productivity level of approximately RON 30,125 per month, equivalent to around EUR 6,025 per month, or EUR 72,300 per year per employee.

Low productivity is most common in companies that have grown faster than they have organized themselves. These are businesses where revenues or operations expanded, but the internal structure, processes, and coordination mechanisms did not evolve at the same pace. In such cases, companies often add more people to compensate for a lack of clarity or operational discipline, rather than to generate more value.

Improving productivity comes from reducing organizational complexity, investing in employee development, clearly defining work processes, and maintaining team stability, along with investing in technology and IT.

TPC Concept is a strategic transformation consultancy with over 16 years of experience working directly with CEOs and top management teams.

radu@romania-insider.com

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