Raiffeisen Romania signs synthetic contract with Munich Re for EUR 1 bln consumer loan portfolio

Raiffeisen Bank has successfully completed a synthetic securitization transaction covering a portfolio of EUR 1 billion, signed with Munich Re, one of the largest reinsurance companies in the world.

The transaction is structured on a portfolio of unsecured personal loans totaling RON 5.05 billion (EUR 1 billion), Ziarul Financiar reported.

The securitized loan portfolio will remain on Raiffeisen Bank's balance sheet and is divided into three risk tranches: senior, mezzanine, and junior.

Under the transaction, the credit risk of the mezzanine tranche is transferred through a financial guarantee to Munich Re through its specialist insurance subsidiary Great Lakes Insurance SE.

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)