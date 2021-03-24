Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/24/2021 - 12:10
People

James Stewart leaves Raiffeisen Bank Romania after 21 years to manage the Austrian group's division in Bosnia

24 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

James Stewart, Raiffeisen Bank's vicepresident for Treasury and Capital Markets, will leave the bank after 21 years. He will take over as interim CEO of Raiffeisen Bank Bosnia and Herzegovina.

James Stewart came to Romania in 2000 and was involved in the takeover and restructuring of former state-owned lender Banca Agricola by the Austrian group Raiffeisen. He has participated alongside the bank's president Steven van Groningen, in all of the bank's development projects since then.

"Jim Stewart is an important part of Raiffeisen Bank's history of the last 20 years, but also of the history of the banking system and the capital market in our country, just as Romania will be part of his heart forever. Jim's strategic decisions at Raiffeisen Bank are linked to many important achievements - from mergers and acquisitions in the local market to attracting financing lines from international financial institutions, to lines guaranteeing loans from international bodies, to privatizations, and the most important IPOs on our market. For all this and much more, we are very grateful to him, and we know that this team and this country want that special place in his heart, forever," said Steven van Groningen, President of Raiffeisen Bank Romania.

James Stewart, who worked in the financial sector in New York before coming to Romania, has also been involved directly in the development of the local capital market, where Raiffeisen Bank is one of the top players.

"When I first came to Romania, I did not know that I would spend 21 years of my life with an exceptional team, from my colleagues on the board of directors to colleagues from the Treasury and Capital Markets Division and from the entire organization. I can't talk about my achievements because they are not mine; they have always been a team effort. I have witnessed the development of colleagues, people with whom I have worked for more than a decade and who have become influential leaders who support strong teams. Successful projects remain a milestone in the history of the bank, but their professional growth is my greatest achievement because nothing makes me prouder than to see a team learning from the experience we had together and using it," says James Stewart.

[email protected]

(Photo source: courtesy of Raiffeisen Bank)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/24/2021 - 12:10
People

James Stewart leaves Raiffeisen Bank Romania after 21 years to manage the Austrian group's division in Bosnia

24 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

James Stewart, Raiffeisen Bank's vicepresident for Treasury and Capital Markets, will leave the bank after 21 years. He will take over as interim CEO of Raiffeisen Bank Bosnia and Herzegovina.

James Stewart came to Romania in 2000 and was involved in the takeover and restructuring of former state-owned lender Banca Agricola by the Austrian group Raiffeisen. He has participated alongside the bank's president Steven van Groningen, in all of the bank's development projects since then.

"Jim Stewart is an important part of Raiffeisen Bank's history of the last 20 years, but also of the history of the banking system and the capital market in our country, just as Romania will be part of his heart forever. Jim's strategic decisions at Raiffeisen Bank are linked to many important achievements - from mergers and acquisitions in the local market to attracting financing lines from international financial institutions, to lines guaranteeing loans from international bodies, to privatizations, and the most important IPOs on our market. For all this and much more, we are very grateful to him, and we know that this team and this country want that special place in his heart, forever," said Steven van Groningen, President of Raiffeisen Bank Romania.

James Stewart, who worked in the financial sector in New York before coming to Romania, has also been involved directly in the development of the local capital market, where Raiffeisen Bank is one of the top players.

"When I first came to Romania, I did not know that I would spend 21 years of my life with an exceptional team, from my colleagues on the board of directors to colleagues from the Treasury and Capital Markets Division and from the entire organization. I can't talk about my achievements because they are not mine; they have always been a team effort. I have witnessed the development of colleagues, people with whom I have worked for more than a decade and who have become influential leaders who support strong teams. Successful projects remain a milestone in the history of the bank, but their professional growth is my greatest achievement because nothing makes me prouder than to see a team learning from the experience we had together and using it," says James Stewart.

[email protected]

(Photo source: courtesy of Raiffeisen Bank)

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life