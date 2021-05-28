Raiffeisen lists at BVB first green bonds issued by a Romanian bank

Raiffeisen Bank green bonds, a premiere on the Romanian banking sector, started trading on May 27 on Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

Raiffeisen Bank attracted in April 2021, at the time of the bond issue, over RON 400 mln (EUR 80 mln). The funds obtained will be channelled to finance Raiffeisen Bank's eligible projects to ensure the transition to a sustainable and solid economy.

"Raiffeisen Bank paved the way for other companies on the Romanian market to follow its example. Our team has the know-how and is ready to support all these projects and the future green bonds issued by other companies. I am very proud of what we have achieved, and I want to congratulate the whole team that contributed to the bond issue and its listing. It is an important moment both for us and for the Bucharest Stock Exchange," said Steven van Groningen, Raiffeisen Bank President and CEO.

The bonds have a 5 years maturity, a fixed coupon of 3.086%, approximately 0.5 pp. over the yield of government securities, with the same maturity and issued in the same currency, RON.

With a demand of almost RON 650 mln, the bond issue was oversubscribed by nearly 1.6 times.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)