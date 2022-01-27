Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

Raiffeisen Romania: GDP growth possibly under 4%, but BNR must hike rates faster

27 January 2022
It is possible that the economic growth in Romania will be even lower than 4% in 2022, and a large number of bankruptcies are not excluded, said Ionut Dumitru, chief economist of Raiffeisen Romania.

He reasoned that not all producers would be able to transfer to customers the sharp energy price increases, eventually incurring big losses.

"Given the imminent staggering growth in energy prices, I refuse to believe that producers will remain untouched," he explained, quoted by Wall-street.ro.

The industrial prices have indeed soared by 28% YoY as of November (latest data available), while the consumer price inflation - although very high in absolute terms - can not catch up with such advance.

As regards the monetary policy, Dumitru argues that the National Bank of Romania (BNR) is well behind its peers and must move fast to close the gap by steeper rate hikes.

BNR is expected to operate 50bp rate hikes in each of the coming two monetary board meetings, Raiffeisen Romania's chief economist said. 

(Photo: Diony Teixeira/ Dreamstime)

