RAFINOR estimates 150 kilogram investment gold sales through the MAGNOR store network, its main distributor, in 2025

News from Companies

Gold has been one of the most sought-after assets for centuries, and in the modern era, it has become a highly popular component of investment portfolios. A preferred asset for protection against economic risks, gold has delivered attractive long-term returns, increasing by approximately 8% per year over the past two decades. Since the end of 2023, the precious metal has experienced significant growth, consistently reaching new historical highs. In 2024, it was one of the best-performing assets.

“We expect these trends to continue in 2025”, says Claudiu Diaconu, majority shareholder and CEO of RAFINOR, the first and only modern-standard precious metals refinery in Romania. “Most analysts continue to look optimistically at the gold market, given the global economic context and anticipated monetary policies. Investing in gold is a good opportunity for those looking to capitalize on trends in this economic segment”, added the representative of the Romanian company.

RAFINOR’s CEO estimates Romania will also see increased interest in investment gold in 2025. Accordingly, RAFINOR forecasts the sale of 150 kilograms of investment gold through its main distributor, the MAGNOR store network.

Based on estimates from the American banking giant J.P. Morgan, gold is expected to reach $2,900–$3,000 per ounce by mid-2025 and $3,100–$3,200 per ounce by the end of the year. In addition to gold, J.P. Morgan also predicts growth for other precious metals: silver could reach $38 per ounce, up from its current level of $31, while platinum is expected to reach $1,200 per ounce, an increase from $960.

“We can anticipate new historical highs in gold prices in the coming years, supported by several factors, including favourable monetary policies, geopolitical uncertainties, and robust demand from central banks”, emphasizes the CEO of RAFINOR. The company specializes in selling investment gold bars, semi-finished gold bars, and industrial products for jewellery, retail, medical, technological, and other sectors.

Advantages of Investing in Gold

In recent years, global demand for gold has reached record levels. This surge has been driven by central banks’ acquisitions, as well as investors seeking protection against inflation and geopolitical uncertainties. More stable than stocks, bonds, and cryptocurrencies, gold has become the preferred asset for safeguarding against economic risks. Here are four key advantages of this type of investment:

1. A Long History of Retaining Value

As one of the most traded commodities with a rich history, gold is regarded as a safe-haven asset that protects during times of global economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions. Its intrinsic value and industrial use lend it additional long-term stability as an investment.

2. An Inspired Way to Diversify Your Portfolio

A recent analysis by J.P. Morgan highlights the importance of investing in gold: "The best possible reason to hold gold is as a diversifier within a portfolio. This was perfectly demonstrated in 2022 when global equity markets lost -19.46%, global bonds dropped -16%, while gold rose by 3%. The benefits of diversification are amplified when viewed through the lens of modern portfolio theory, which suggests that diversification through low-correlated assets can enhance returns. Historically, gold has shown low or sometimes negative correlation with traditional asset classes such as stocks and bonds", concludes the analysis by the American bank.

3. Protection Against Inflation

While money loses its purchasing power during inflationary periods, gold typically retains its value, making it an attractive option for preserving capital. Gold is a tangible asset. Unlike banknotes, which can depreciate due to certain monetary policy decisions or unfavourable geopolitical and economic circumstances, the rarity of this metal makes it resistant to the effects of inflation.

4. Easy to Buy and Just as Easy to Sell

Gold offers a high degree of liquidity. It can be quickly and easily converted into cash in any specialized market worldwide. Moreover, it is more accessible today than ever before.

“Gold bars can be purchased from specialized stores, and digital platforms have made gold investments more convenient. We recommend investors pay attention to the finishing, the purity grade of the bars, and the quality assurance provided by retailers”, adds Claudiu Diaconu.

RAFINOR sells investment gold bars weighing 2, 5, 10, and 20 grams. Available in MAGNOR stores across Bucharest and Romania, as well as on the producer’s website, RAFINOR bars are certified by the company’s laboratory, ANPC, and other accredited laboratories in Europe. Each bar is individually packaged and quality-checked before shipment, standing out for its high-quality finishing and guaranteed purity.

With a refining capacity of over 2.5 tons annually and expertise in gold and silver, RAFINOR uses advanced and sustainable methods for melting, purifying, cutting, stamping, and refining precious metals, all aligned with the highest environmental standards. RAFINOR's goals for the next three years include surpassing an annual turnover of 100 million euros, becoming an economic driver and a symbol of Romanian excellence on the international market.

*This is a press release.