Romanian footballer Radu Dragusin, on UEFA’s list of 50 young players to watch this year

Romanian footballer Radu Dragusin, who plays for Italian club Juventus, has been included by UEFA on a list of 50 young players to watch in 2021. The list was selected by UEFA.com reporters, correspondents, and editors, News.ro reported.

"At Juventus for two years now, this imposing Romania youth team captain recently made his Serie A and UEFA Champions League debuts. Tall, strong, and skillful, watch out for him at the 2021 Under-21 EURO final tournament," reads the presentation of 18-year-old Radu Dragusin on the UEFA.com website.

Other young men's players who could be big news in 2021, according to the UEFA list, are Swedish footballer Paulos Abraham, American Tyler Adams, Spanish football player Sergio Arribas, Italian Riccardo Calafiori, Belgian Charles De Ketelaere, and Ivorian professional footballer Amad Diallo. The full list is available here.

(Photo source: Cornelius20/Dreamstime.com)