Executive head of Romanian employers' association appointed presidential advisor on economic and social matters

30 May 2025

Radu Burnete, executive director of the Concordia Employers' Confederation, announced on Thursday evening, May 29, that he accepted president Nicușor Dan's proposal to become his presidential advisor for economic and social issues. The appointment decree was published in the Official Gazette (MO) and will enter into force on July 1.

President Dan's other advisor on economic matters is another representative of employers' associations, Dragos Anastasiu (Romanian Business Leaders, German-Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry).

Concordia Employers' Confederation has urged both presidential candidates in the May 18 runoff to pledge to three principles, including general ones related to the rule of law and the country's geopolitical orientation, but also a third principle on not hiking the tax rates.

Burnete has constantly advocated against progressive taxation – an idea put recently on the agenda by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) after it has been deferred indefinitely for technical reasons and economic inefficiency (which is relevant, but only as long as it does not cover the entire range of incomes).

In related news, the president of Concordia Employers' Confederation, Dan Sucu, urged the Romanian authorities not to raise the tax rates, Economedia.ro reported. 

"We have a very clear point of view – the taxes already paid by companies are very high. From our point of view, the problems regarding the deficit are related to the overspending of public money. (…) From our point of view, I repeat for the tenth time, we do not agree with the tax increase," said Dan Sucu at the Cotroceni Palace.

Honorary Councilor Dragoș Anastasiu and Radu Burnete are working, starting Thursday, alongside party representatives, on Romania's budget, to propose a low-cost budget solution to the new government.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Confederatia Patronala Concordia)

