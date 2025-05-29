Romania’s pro-EU parties set up expert group to draft public spending cut plan

At the initiative of the president of Romania, it was agreed that, in parallel with the negotiations for the formation of the new government, a plan of measures aimed at reducing public spending would be developed by the pro-European parties and representatives of the national minorities, to be assumed and implemented by the future Executive, according to a press release of the Presidency.

During the informal consultations held on May 28, convened by the president of Romania Nicușor Dan, the delegations of the pro-European parties – Social Democrat (PSD), Liberal (PNL), reformist (USR), and Hungarian (UDMR) and representatives of the National Minorities Group – emphasized that they understand the gravity of the situation related to the budget deficit and expressed their joint commitment to contribute to identifying responsible solutions.

The aforementioned parties and representatives of national minorities will constitute a technical working group, which will hold its first meeting on Thursday, May 29, at the Cotroceni Palace. The meetings of this working group will be attended by Mr. Radu Burnete and Mr. Dragoș Anastasiu from the Presidential Administration.

At the informal consultations at Cotroceni Palace on May 28, representatives of POT and unaffiliated parliamentarians were also present, with AUR and SOS Romania refusing to participate in the discussions.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)