Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 08:41
Business

Connection to natural gas grid in RO gets quicker and cheaper

02 October 2020
The natural gas distribution system operator (DSO) will be compelled to connect for free any residential consumer or small business, within 90 days after the construction permit is issued, under a new Regulation drafted by the energy market regulator ANRE.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The small companies willing to connect to the natural power grid will benefit from the new provisions only if they are located within 2.5 km from the existing gas grid, Economica.net reported.

Under another provision of the new regulations, ANRE will include the costs incurred by the DSO for new connections into the distribution fees paid by all gas consumers proportional to their consumption.

DSOs will thus recover the expenditures related to the new connections.

According to sources familiar with the situation, the ANRE Regulatory Committee will discuss this Regulation on October 8, after analyzing the comments received during the public debate period.

(Photo: Oleg Gerasymenko/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
1

