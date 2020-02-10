Connection to natural gas grid in RO gets quicker and cheaper

The natural gas distribution system operator (DSO) will be compelled to connect for free any residential consumer or small business, within 90 days after the construction permit is issued, under a new Regulation drafted by the energy market regulator ANRE.

The small companies willing to connect to the natural power grid will benefit from the new provisions only if they are located within 2.5 km from the existing gas grid, Economica.net reported.

Under another provision of the new regulations, ANRE will include the costs incurred by the DSO for new connections into the distribution fees paid by all gas consumers proportional to their consumption.

DSOs will thus recover the expenditures related to the new connections.

According to sources familiar with the situation, the ANRE Regulatory Committee will discuss this Regulation on October 8, after analyzing the comments received during the public debate period.

(Photo: Oleg Gerasymenko/ Dreamstime)

