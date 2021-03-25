Covid-19: Four localities around Bucharest placed under quarantine

Baloteşti, Mogoşoaia, Snagov and Ştefăneştii de Jos, four communes in Ilfov county, close to Bucharest, were placed under quarantine starting Wednesday, March 24.

They will remain under quarantine until April 7, at 22:00, the Ilfov Prefecture announced.

On March 23, the Covid-19 incidence rate reached 7.14 per 1,000 inhabitants in Baloteşti, 6.55 per 1,000 inhabitants in Mogoşoaia, 6.64 in Snagov, and 6.66 in Ştefăneştii de Jos.

In quarantined localities, any trip outside the house needs to be justified in a written statement or by an employer’s note if the trip is made for work-related purposes. All the restrictions in force in these localities are listed on the Ilfov Prefecture website, in Romanian, here.

Meanwhile, in Bucharest, where the infection rate rose to 6.37 on March 24, the authorities do not see quarantine as an option but are considering additional restrictions. The emergency situations committee (CNSU) is to meet to discuss the current situation on March 25.

(Photo: Bogdan Ioan Buda/ Inquam Photos)

