Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 13:43
Social

Coronavirus in Romania: Quarantine extended in Constanta and Sibiu

07 December 2020
The authorities decided to extend the coronavirus quarantine in Constanta and Sibiu, as well as in several localities in the county of Sibiu, as the rates of infection in these areas are still high.

In the seaside city of Constanta, the quarantine was extended by another 14 days starting Friday, December 4, according to Hotnews.ro. After two weeks of quarantine, Constanta had reached an infection rate of 10.5 per thousand inhabitants on Thursday. When the city entered quarantine (on November 20), the incidence rate was 9.35 per thousand inhabitants.

Meanwhile, the County Committee for Emergency Situations also met on Sunday evening, December 6, and decided to extend the quarantine by another seven days in the city of Sibiu, as well as in Medias, Cisnadie, Talmaciu, Avrig, Orlat, and Selimbar, Mediafax reported. The measure came into force on Monday morning, December 7, 05:00. 

Sibiu, Cisnadie, Talmaciu, and Selimbar have been placed under quarantine on November 16, while Medias, Orlat, and Avrig were quarantined on November 23.

Several restrictions are in place in the areas placed under quarantine. For example, exiting/entering the quarantined localities can be done only for justified reasons. Also, any trip outside the house needs to be justified in a written statement or by an employer’s note if the trip is made for work-related purposes. 

(Photo source: Andrei Stancu/Dreamstime.com)

03 December 2020
