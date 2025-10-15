M&A

PwC: Romania’s M&A market dominated by renewables in Q3

15 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market in Romania reached a total value of approximately EUR 1.5 billion in the third quarter of 2025, according to a PwC Romania analysis, signed by George Ureche, partner.

Compared to the same period in 2024, the market recorded an increase of over 50%, excluding the impact of the EUR 700 million transaction between PPC and Evryo, which would have generated a negative base effect, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The energy sector dominated M&A activity, generating over half of the total market value (55%), through transactions that mainly targeted photovoltaic and wind farms, including projects integrating battery energy storage (BESS) capacities.

In volume, the market recorded 61 transactions, 9 transactions less than last year, of which 15 were in the energy sector.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kantver/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
M&A

PwC: Romania’s M&A market dominated by renewables in Q3

15 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market in Romania reached a total value of approximately EUR 1.5 billion in the third quarter of 2025, according to a PwC Romania analysis, signed by George Ureche, partner.

Compared to the same period in 2024, the market recorded an increase of over 50%, excluding the impact of the EUR 700 million transaction between PPC and Evryo, which would have generated a negative base effect, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The energy sector dominated M&A activity, generating over half of the total market value (55%), through transactions that mainly targeted photovoltaic and wind farms, including projects integrating battery energy storage (BESS) capacities.

In volume, the market recorded 61 transactions, 9 transactions less than last year, of which 15 were in the energy sector.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kantver/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 October 2025
Events
Western Romania: Artifacts from Italian museums in Timișoara exhibition on Pompeii
15 October 2025
Events
Oprah Winfrey to headline major business summit in Bucharest in 2026
15 October 2025
Justice
Romanian inmate hacks into prison IT system, modifies sentences for others
15 October 2025
Business
Sphera Franchise Group to open five Hard Rock Cafe restaurants in Romania, Moldova starting 2026
15 October 2025
Culture
Romania’s Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka draws nearly one million visitors over six months
15 October 2025
Macro
IMF expects moderate economic growth but sluggish fiscal consolidation in Romania
15 October 2025
Business
PepsiCo invests USD 8.5 mln in new beverage canning line at Romanian plant
14 October 2025
Energy
Apple expands clean energy projects across Europe, including Romania