Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 08:12
Business

PwC poll: one in three RO companies believe their employees work better from home

23 November 2020
About 30% of the companies that participated in PwC's HR Barometer believe their employees' productivity has increased under the work from home regime.

Meanwhile, 44% of the companies say the productivity has remained constant.

Among the respondents mentioning higher productivity, 76% say that the main factor behind this evolution is the higher amount of time dedicated to working.

"The pandemic has shown us that large-scale remote work is achievable, and productivity concerns have diminished as companies have addressed issues related to the implementation of the necessary technologies. [...] More than half of the respondents have already introduced remote work for an indefinite period," said Ionut Simion, country managing partner of PwC Romania.

Only 7% of respondents mentioned a decrease in productivity, and most of them consider that the main causes are the limited adaptation of the way of working to the "new normality," the negative mood, and the lack of remote work tools.

(Photo: Simona Pilolla/ Dreamstime)

