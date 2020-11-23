PwC poll: one in three RO companies believe their employees work better from home

About 30% of the companies that participated in PwC's HR Barometer believe their employees' productivity has increased under the work from home regime.

Meanwhile, 44% of the companies say the productivity has remained constant.

Among the respondents mentioning higher productivity, 76% say that the main factor behind this evolution is the higher amount of time dedicated to working.

"The pandemic has shown us that large-scale remote work is achievable, and productivity concerns have diminished as companies have addressed issues related to the implementation of the necessary technologies. [...] More than half of the respondents have already introduced remote work for an indefinite period," said Ionut Simion, country managing partner of PwC Romania.

Only 7% of respondents mentioned a decrease in productivity, and most of them consider that the main causes are the limited adaptation of the way of working to the "new normality," the negative mood, and the lack of remote work tools.

(Photo: Simona Pilolla/ Dreamstime)

