Photo of the day: Wildlife bathing in puddle in RO national park
Cameras set up in Ceahlău National Park have captured various animals bathing in a forest puddle.
The images, posted on the park’s Facebook page, show bears and stags, among others, using the puddle.
PiscinaPosted by Parcul National Ceahlau on Sunday, April 18, 2021
Another video on the park’s page shows a female bear and her two cubs drinking from the puddle.
A protected area, the Ceahlău National Park is located in northeastern Romania.
(Photo: Parcul National Ceahlau Facebook Page)
