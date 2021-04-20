Photo of the day: Wildlife bathing in puddle in RO national park

Cameras set up in Ceahlău National Park have captured various animals bathing in a forest puddle.

The images, posted on the park’s Facebook page, show bears and stags, among others, using the puddle.



Another video on the park’s page shows a female bear and her two cubs drinking from the puddle.

A protected area, the Ceahlău National Park is located in northeastern Romania.

(Photo: Parcul National Ceahlau Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com