Calendar of legal holidays and days off in Romania for 2025

Romanian employees will have 17 legal holidays and days off in 2025, most of which will be during the work week.

In addition to legal holidays, Romanians could have two additional days off, approved by the government. Specifically, January 3 and May 2, 2025, would be free to connect January 1-2 with the weekend of January 4-5, and May 1 with the weekend of May 3-4, respectively.

Moreover, for the first time since the adoption of the law declaring January 6 and 7 as non-working holidays, these two holidays will fall during the week (Monday and Tuesday).

Public holidays in 2025:

January 1 – New Year's Day (Wednesday)

January 2 – Second New Year's Day (Thursday)

January 3 – government-approved day off for 2025 only

January 6 – Epiphany (Monday)

January 7 – Saint John the Baptist (Tuesday)

January 24 – Unification of the Romanian Principalities (Friday)

April 18 – Good Friday

April 20 – Easter Sunday (Orthodox)

April 21 – Easter Monday (Monday)

May 1 – Labor Day (Thursday)

May 2 – government-approved day off for 2025 only

June 1 – Children's Day (Sunday)

June 8 – Pentecost Sunday (Orthodox)

June 9 – Pentecost Monday (Monday)

August 15 – Assumption of Mary (Friday)

November 30 – Saint Andrew (Sunday)

December 1 – Romania's National Day (Monday)

December 25 – Christmas Day (Thursday)

December 26 – Second Day of Christmas (Friday)

Additionally, two extra days are granted for each of the three annual religious holidays celebrated by employees belonging to a faith other than the Christian one, according to Euronews Romania.

Depending on the profession, employees may be called to work on certain legal days off. According to the Labor Code, those who work on legal holidays must receive compensation in the form of days off granted within the next 30 days by their employer.

If days off are not granted, employees are entitled to a bonus to their base salary, which cannot be less than 100% of the base salary corresponding to the work performed during normal working hours. Employers who fail to comply with the legal provisions regarding legal days off face fines ranging from RON 5,000 to RON 10,000.

Romanian employees are also entitled, according to the law, to paid annual leave with a minimum duration of 20 working days.

Additionally, according to the Labor Code, beyond annual paid leave, Romanian employees are entitled to paid days off for special family events, such as marriage (5 days), marriage of a child (2 days), birth of a child (5 days), death of a spouse / child / parent / in-laws (3 days), death of a grandparent or sibling (1 day). Blood donors also get 1 day. Additionally, employees can have 30 days of unpaid leave to prepare and defend a thesis in higher education.

School holidays in 2025

Students and teachers will be on vacation until January 7, 2025. They will also have time off:

At the end of module 3: for one week, to be decided by county school inspectorates, from February 10—March 2, 2025.

At the end of module 4: Friday, April 18, 2025, to Sunday, April 27, 2025.

At the end of module 5 (summer vacation): Saturday, June 21, 2025, to Sunday, September 7, 2025.

(Photo source: Ffang | Dreamstime.com)