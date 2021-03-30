Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/30/2021 - 08:30
Politics

RO Social Democrats turn down prime minister’s call for cooperation

30 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's prime minister Florin Citu saw his call for cooperation, launched to the opposition Social Democrats (PSD), turned down vocally by the PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu.

The call addressed by PM Citu to the Social Democrats, in the view of technical talks on fighting the pandemic, visibly has a significant political dimension, but it was nonetheless unexpected and notable, Hotnews.ro noted.

The increasingly frequent street protests, although of small magnitude, have given the Social Democrats the opportunity to blame the Government and capitalize on the frustration of some categories of the population.

On an ironic note, PSD leader Ciolacu mentioned the "rage" of the people against the Government.

"The restrictions have generated more chaos than responsibility on the part of citizens. They destroyed the partnership between the Government and the citizens. It is the democratic right of Romanians to take to the streets. We won it in 1989. Nobody has the right to make us terrorists when we take to the streets," Ciolacu said on Monday, March 29.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/30/2021 - 08:30
Politics

RO Social Democrats turn down prime minister’s call for cooperation

30 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's prime minister Florin Citu saw his call for cooperation, launched to the opposition Social Democrats (PSD), turned down vocally by the PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu.

The call addressed by PM Citu to the Social Democrats, in the view of technical talks on fighting the pandemic, visibly has a significant political dimension, but it was nonetheless unexpected and notable, Hotnews.ro noted.

The increasingly frequent street protests, although of small magnitude, have given the Social Democrats the opportunity to blame the Government and capitalize on the frustration of some categories of the population.

On an ironic note, PSD leader Ciolacu mentioned the "rage" of the people against the Government.

"The restrictions have generated more chaos than responsibility on the part of citizens. They destroyed the partnership between the Government and the citizens. It is the democratic right of Romanians to take to the streets. We won it in 1989. Nobody has the right to make us terrorists when we take to the streets," Ciolacu said on Monday, March 29.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic