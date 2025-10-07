Politics

Romanian Social Democrats draft plan for public administration personnel reduction

07 October 2025

The Social Democrats (PSD) came up with a new plan for reducing the number of employees and their payroll in the public administration, a couple of days before the latest deadline announced by the ruling coalition for deciding on this topic, according to Mediaflux.ro.

PSD thus insists on including the central administration in the plan for reducing employment in the public administration, so far discussed only for the local administration. 

A law on this topic was initially planned as part of the second package of budgetary measures, but the lack of agreement among the ruling coalition’s members deferred a common approach.

Specifically, PSD insists on cutting the personnel in the central administration by 10%-20% and letting the local administration units at the county, city, or lower level, decide between a 10% reduction of the staff or wages (or a combination of the two). 

Overall, this would result in 12,000 fewer employees, according to PSD’s estimates, which is close to the 13,000 targets set by prime minister Ilie Bolojan. However, the PM's target regards only the local administration.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

