RO Social Democrats present no-confidence motion against Govt. in Parliament

The no-confidence motion filed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the biggest parliamentary party in Romania, was officially presented in the joint sitting of the Parliament’s chambers on September 30. The final vote was scheduled for October 5.

Reformist USR-PLUS and radical AUR parties pledged support for the motion, although the text is criticising the performance of the reformists (who recently pulled out of the ruling coalition) as well.

In principle, the motion should be endorsed.

Prime minister Florin Citu rejected rumours regarding his resignation on October 2 to avoid the no-confidence motion - and remain eligible for the post of prime minister-designate.

Once dismissed by a no-confidence motion, Citu would not be eligible for being nominated again by President Klaus Iohannis. Instead, PM Citu said that he counts on “the responsible MPs in Parliament,” G4media.ro reported

Other members of the Liberal Party were more openly speaking about MPs propensity to maintain their seats by avoiding snap elections. A perfectly valid argument, which, however, does not make it impossible to overthrow PM Citu with high expectations for appointing a (still unidentified) new prime minister backed by a (still unclear) majority.

