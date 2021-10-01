Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 10/01/2021 - 08:44
Politics

RO Social Democrats present no-confidence motion against Govt. in Parliament

01 October 2021
The no-confidence motion filed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the biggest parliamentary party in Romania, was officially presented in the joint sitting of the Parliament’s chambers on September 30. The final vote was scheduled for October 5.

Reformist USR-PLUS and radical AUR parties pledged support for the motion, although the text is criticising the performance of the reformists (who recently pulled out of the ruling coalition) as well.

In principle, the motion should be endorsed.

Prime minister Florin Citu rejected rumours regarding his resignation on October 2 to avoid the no-confidence motion - and remain eligible for the post of prime minister-designate.

Once dismissed by a no-confidence motion, Citu would not be eligible for being nominated again by President Klaus Iohannis. Instead, PM Citu said that he counts on “the responsible MPs in Parliament,” G4media.ro reported

Other members of the Liberal Party were more openly speaking about MPs propensity to maintain their seats by avoiding snap elections. A perfectly valid argument, which, however, does not make it impossible to overthrow PM Citu with high expectations for appointing a (still unidentified) new prime minister backed by a (still unclear) majority.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

1

