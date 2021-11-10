Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 11/10/2021 - 08:19
Business

Estimate: Romanian Social Democrats’ populist promises cost EUR 6 bln

10 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The higher pensions and child allowances, besides the other promises among the key top priorities outlined by the Social Democrats, will cost Romania’s public budget some RON 30 bln (EUR 6 bln) [per year], according to the former minister of investments and European projects Cristian Ghinea.

This accounts for more than 2.5% of GDP. And Romania can not afford this, particularly as it is under the European Union’s Excessive Deficit Procedure, he sayid, according to News.ro.

The measures envisaged by the Social Democrats, who prepare to enter the ruling coalition, are a threat to the national recovery and resilience program (PNRR) not only because of their impact on budget - but also because they come against the principles of predictability agreed by the Romanian Government under PNRR.

Romania promised a predictable pension law, while PSD wants to revive their version that scared the rating agencies due to the 40% (at that time) hike envisaged.

Ghinea has also criticised the “cap and subsidy” law passed by the Social Democrats and liberals, which envisages large but yet unknown public expenses related to covering part of the energy bills over the coming enter season. The law “looks good” to consumers but is a time bomb in the public budget, he explained, because of the impact that can not yet be estimated.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 11/09/2021 - 07:56
09 November 2021
Business
RO Social Democrats’ ruling strategy: higher wages and pensions
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 11/10/2021 - 08:19
Business

Estimate: Romanian Social Democrats’ populist promises cost EUR 6 bln

10 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The higher pensions and child allowances, besides the other promises among the key top priorities outlined by the Social Democrats, will cost Romania’s public budget some RON 30 bln (EUR 6 bln) [per year], according to the former minister of investments and European projects Cristian Ghinea.

This accounts for more than 2.5% of GDP. And Romania can not afford this, particularly as it is under the European Union’s Excessive Deficit Procedure, he sayid, according to News.ro.

The measures envisaged by the Social Democrats, who prepare to enter the ruling coalition, are a threat to the national recovery and resilience program (PNRR) not only because of their impact on budget - but also because they come against the principles of predictability agreed by the Romanian Government under PNRR.

Romania promised a predictable pension law, while PSD wants to revive their version that scared the rating agencies due to the 40% (at that time) hike envisaged.

Ghinea has also criticised the “cap and subsidy” law passed by the Social Democrats and liberals, which envisages large but yet unknown public expenses related to covering part of the energy bills over the coming enter season. The law “looks good” to consumers but is a time bomb in the public budget, he explained, because of the impact that can not yet be estimated.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 11/09/2021 - 07:56
09 November 2021
Business
RO Social Democrats’ ruling strategy: higher wages and pensions
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange