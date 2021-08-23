Romania’s Social Democrats plan to file no-confidence motion against Govt.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) plans to file a no-confidence motion against the government at the beginning of the parliamentary session, PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu announced. Prime minister Florin Citu heads Romania’s Liberal government.

The motion of no-confidence would be filed after the congresses of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and their junior partners USR-PLUS, both scheduled for this fall.

“I would discuss […] with my colleagues […]. I wouldn’t want the motion to overlap the political struggle within the PNL, but we will submit it when it has the best chance to pass. We will definitely submit a motion of censure, this time at the beginning of the parliamentary session, not at the end of the session,” Ciolacu told Romania TV, according to G4media.ro.

The General Secretary of PSD, Paul Stanescu, also announced that the party would file a no-confidence motion against the government, Digi24 reported.

Prime minister Florin Citu survived a no-confidence motion at the end of June this year. PSD’s motion at that time gathered only 201 votes, 33 fewer than needed to overthrow Citu from his seat.

(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)