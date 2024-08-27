Politics

Romanian SocDem senior member says "all options" are possible after elections

27 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Social Democrat (PSD) MEP Mihai Tudose said "all options" are possible after the parliamentary elections in terms of forming the ruling coalition, implying that the incumbent ruling alliance still depends on voters' options and even the far-right party AUR may be part of a post-electoral coalition. 

His rhetoric, however, seems rather aimed, on the one hand, at highlighting the threat of far-right parties, which can be successfully offset only by an otherwise awkward coalition of the Liberals with the Social Democrats, and, on the other hand, at highlighting Social Democrats' dominant position in the ruling coalition with the Liberals.

"All options are possible. [National Liberal Party] PNL with AUR, [reformist party] USR with AUR. Everything is possible, in principle," Tudose said, quoted by Digi24.

Mihai Tudose, elected president of the PSD National Council at Saturday's congress, said the coalition between PNL and PSD is still in place, and the government is still functioning. 

However, in his opinion, renewing the ruling coalition with the Liberals after the elections will depend on the Romanians' vote.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romanian SocDem senior member says "all options" are possible after elections

27 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Social Democrat (PSD) MEP Mihai Tudose said "all options" are possible after the parliamentary elections in terms of forming the ruling coalition, implying that the incumbent ruling alliance still depends on voters' options and even the far-right party AUR may be part of a post-electoral coalition. 

His rhetoric, however, seems rather aimed, on the one hand, at highlighting the threat of far-right parties, which can be successfully offset only by an otherwise awkward coalition of the Liberals with the Social Democrats, and, on the other hand, at highlighting Social Democrats' dominant position in the ruling coalition with the Liberals.

"All options are possible. [National Liberal Party] PNL with AUR, [reformist party] USR with AUR. Everything is possible, in principle," Tudose said, quoted by Digi24.

Mihai Tudose, elected president of the PSD National Council at Saturday's congress, said the coalition between PNL and PSD is still in place, and the government is still functioning. 

However, in his opinion, renewing the ruling coalition with the Liberals after the elections will depend on the Romanians' vote.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 August 2024
Transport
Works at new subway line to airport bring changes to public transport routes in northern Bucharest
27 August 2024
Healthcare
Romania's per-capita public health spending is half of EU average
27 August 2024
Macro
Romania's public debt hits 52.6% of GDP after latest FX bond in May
26 August 2024
Culture
Romanian Emanuel Pârvu’s latest feature wins Sarajevo Film Festival top award
26 August 2024
Entertainment
Chris Hemsworth plays drums for 70,000 fans at Ed Sheeran concert in Bucharest
26 August 2024
Politics
Romania’s PM Ciolacu confirmed as leader of SocDem party and presidential candidate
26 August 2024
Transport
Dacia’s Duster SUV ranks as fourth best-sold model in Europe in July
26 August 2024
Business
Romanian retailer Profi investigated for abuse against small suppliers