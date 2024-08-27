Romanian SocDem senior member says "all options" are possible after elections

Romanian Social Democrat (PSD) MEP Mihai Tudose said "all options" are possible after the parliamentary elections in terms of forming the ruling coalition, implying that the incumbent ruling alliance still depends on voters' options and even the far-right party AUR may be part of a post-electoral coalition.

His rhetoric, however, seems rather aimed, on the one hand, at highlighting the threat of far-right parties, which can be successfully offset only by an otherwise awkward coalition of the Liberals with the Social Democrats, and, on the other hand, at highlighting Social Democrats' dominant position in the ruling coalition with the Liberals.

"All options are possible. [National Liberal Party] PNL with AUR, [reformist party] USR with AUR. Everything is possible, in principle," Tudose said, quoted by Digi24.

Mihai Tudose, elected president of the PSD National Council at Saturday's congress, said the coalition between PNL and PSD is still in place, and the government is still functioning.

However, in his opinion, renewing the ruling coalition with the Liberals after the elections will depend on the Romanians' vote.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)