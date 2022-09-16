Social Democrats lead in polls for general and Bucharest elections

Romania’s Social Democratic Party (PSD) leads in the latest poll conducted in September by Avangarde, with 35% support among voters (versus 25% for the Liberal Party PNL).

At the same time, the PSD candidates - notably former mayor Gabriela Firea - would defeat any other candidates in the local elections in Bucharest.

However, only 37% of those polled indicated a particular preferred political party, Digi24 reported.

The two ruling coalition parties, PSD and PNL, are followed, in the ranking for the general elections, by radical party AUR (13%) and reformist party USR (12%). The Popular Movement (PMP) is surprisingly estimated at an unexpected 6% support rate.

