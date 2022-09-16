Politics

Social Democrats lead in polls for general and Bucharest elections

16 September 2022
Romania’s Social Democratic Party (PSD) leads in the latest poll conducted in September by Avangarde, with 35% support among voters (versus 25% for the Liberal Party PNL).

At the same time, the PSD candidates - notably former mayor Gabriela Firea - would defeat any other candidates in the local elections in Bucharest.

However, only 37% of those polled indicated a particular preferred political party, Digi24 reported.

The two ruling coalition parties, PSD and PNL, are followed, in the ranking for the general elections, by radical party AUR (13%) and reformist party USR (12%). The Popular Movement (PMP) is surprisingly estimated at an unexpected 6% support rate.

