Social Democrats lead by wide margin in latest electoral poll in Romania

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) led in the poll carried out by Avangarde for the party in July, with 37% of the voting intention. However, only 39% of those polled expressed a preference for one party or another - resulting in an absolute score of only 14.4% (of all subjects interviewed) for the Social Democrats.

The Liberal party (PNL) ranks second, with 23% electoral support (of the 39% of voters with an option), News.ro reported. Radical party AUR ranks third, with a score of 11%, while reformist USR would get only 9% of the votes.

The fifth and last party to exceed the electoral threshold would be UDMR - 5%. The formations led by Liviu Dragnea (APP) and Ludovic Orban (Forta Dreptei) are rated at 2%.

In terms of trust, the ranking is opened by PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu, with a 25% trust rate. Second is prime minister Nicolae Ciucă (18%). President Klaus Iohannis ranks third (15%), followed by AUR leader George Simion (11%), USR president Cătălin Drula (9%), Ludovic Orban (8%) and Dacian Cioloş (6%).

The survey was conducted between July 22-31.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)