Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Politics

Romanian Social Democrats hope lawmakers will clear their Govt. in a week

19 November 2021
The negotiations for forming a new Government in Romania only apparently gained clarity on Thursday, November 18, but the outlook remains uncertain. Everything, including the ruling strategy and the sharing of ministries, depends on who will be the prime minister - and both parties admitted that this was not agreed yet.

But for some variation, after ten days of sluggish negotiations leading nowhere, both parties made upbeat statements.

In terms of positioning, the Liberal Party (PNL), as announced by its president Florin Citu, accepted its junior position in the would-be ruling majority with the Social Democrats. Florin Citu himself accepted to nominate general Nicolae Ciuca as the party's candidate for the prime minister position. These were significant steps taken back by the Liberal leader.

On an optimistic note and for some unclear reasons, Florin Citu announced that Liberals' candidate Ciuca would serve as prime minister in the first round of the rotating arrangement with the Social Democrats. Which is "a big victory" for a smaller party in the ruling coalition, Citu stressed, according to News.ro.

In his turn, Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu expressed unexplained optimism in regard to having a new Government passed by the Parliament by next Thursday, G4media.ro reported.

One day earlier, the Social Democrats made clear that, as the senior ruling partner, they would accept nothing but the first round of the rotating prime minister seat.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)

18 November 2021
(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)

18 November 2021
