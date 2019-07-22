Romanian PM expected to run for president after two party competitors withdraw from race

Romanian prime minister Viorica Dancila is expected to be the ruling party PSD’s candidate for the presidential elections, according to the local media, as two other PSD members who announced their intention to run for president decided to withdraw from the party’s internal race.

PSD secretary general Mihai Fifor and finance minister Eugen Teodorovici joined PSD’s internal competition hoping to be the party’s candidate for the presidential elections in November. However, both decided to withdraw. Teodorovici made the announcement on Sunday, July 21, while Fifor withdraw from the party’s internal competition the next day, saying that he supports Viorica Dancila, local Digi24 reported.

PSD sources quoted by Hotnews.ro said that most likely Viorica Dancila would be nominated the party’s candidate for the presidential elections. The decision is to be taken on Tuesday during a meeting of the Social Democrat leaders. However, the meeting is expected to be a tense one, as Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea also said that she considers running for president if she has the support of the ruling coalition PSD-ALDE, and of the Pro Romania party. However, she also said she is analyzing an independent bid.

Officially, there are two other PSD members who would want to join the race for the presidential seat, namely MPs Serban Nicolae and Liviu Plesoianu. Junior ruling coalition partner ALDE also announced its intention to have its own candidate, namely party president Calin Popescu Tariceanu.

So far, two Romanian politicians officially joined the presidential race, namely current president Klaus Iohannis, who represents the National Liberal Party (PNL), the biggest opposition force in Romania, and Dan Barna, the president of opposition party USR, who will be the candidate of the 2020 USR PLUS Alliance.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adriana Neagoe)