Romanian Social Democrats file motion in parliament against Government

Romania’s main opposition party, Social Democratic Party (PSD), filed a no-confidence motion against the Liberal (PNL) Government headed by prime minister Florin Citu, News.ro reported.

The Social Democrats accuse the Government of abandoning the support measures promised to SMEs before elections, of having frozen the wages, pensions, and child allowances.

PSD also blames the Government for the Resilience Plan (PNRR) - which allegedly is used to siphon money for the Liberals’ clientele.

And even if not frauded, the money received under PNRR will be used to develop further the regions of the country that are already developed - leaving regions like Oltenia, Muntenia and Moldova without financing.

Besides the Social Democrats - the authors of the motion - radical AUR MPs may vote against the Government, and former PSD prime minister Sorin Grindeanu said that some representatives of the ethnic minorities might also back the initiative.

Grindeanu estimates that the motion has 50% chances to pass - which is a very optimistic estimate given the distribution of seats in the Romanian Parliament.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com