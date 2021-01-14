Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/14/2021 - 08:13
Politics

RO Social Democrat opposition to come up with alternative budget planning

14 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The leader of Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, announced in a post on Facebook that his party would come up with its budget alternative.

PSD aims to prove that there is money "to preserve the Romanians' living standards."

Ciolacu's announcement came as the Constitutional Court ruled against the law that increases pensions by 40% on Wednesday, January 13.

However, when he made the statement, Ciolacu (and a large part of the media) was expecting the Constitutional Court to decide in favor of the Social Democrats and the 40% pension rise.

"They complain that they have no money, but they never seek solutions. Money exists! #PSD will present its #budget alternative to prove that there would be enough money for maintaining the Romanians' living standards, if only they (the ruling coalition - e.n.) did not siphon it," Ciolacu wrote, quoted by G4media.ro.

The Social Democrats can still use the opportunity to argue on a political note in favor of higher pensions to put the ruling coalition in a difficult situation.

But according to the Constitutional Court, it is the Parliament where the Government is backed by a majority, that should make the final decision about how much the pensions can increase.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 01/07/2021 - 08:29
07 January 2021
Politics
RO PM Citu says 2021 budget planning will not be ready sooner than early February
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/14/2021 - 08:13
Politics

RO Social Democrat opposition to come up with alternative budget planning

14 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The leader of Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, announced in a post on Facebook that his party would come up with its budget alternative.

PSD aims to prove that there is money "to preserve the Romanians' living standards."

Ciolacu's announcement came as the Constitutional Court ruled against the law that increases pensions by 40% on Wednesday, January 13.

However, when he made the statement, Ciolacu (and a large part of the media) was expecting the Constitutional Court to decide in favor of the Social Democrats and the 40% pension rise.

"They complain that they have no money, but they never seek solutions. Money exists! #PSD will present its #budget alternative to prove that there would be enough money for maintaining the Romanians' living standards, if only they (the ruling coalition - e.n.) did not siphon it," Ciolacu wrote, quoted by G4media.ro.

The Social Democrats can still use the opportunity to argue on a political note in favor of higher pensions to put the ruling coalition in a difficult situation.

But according to the Constitutional Court, it is the Parliament where the Government is backed by a majority, that should make the final decision about how much the pensions can increase.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 01/07/2021 - 08:29
07 January 2021
Politics
RO PM Citu says 2021 budget planning will not be ready sooner than early February
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
04 January 2021
Social
Romanian public television’s New Year’s Eve special sparks scandal
30 December 2020
Business
Romania's new Government announces first economic measures
29 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president promises more help for Moldova, including 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine
29 December 2020
Business
German group DKV takes over Romanian independent fuel supplier Smart Diesel