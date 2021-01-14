RO Social Democrat opposition to come up with alternative budget planning

The leader of Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, announced in a post on Facebook that his party would come up with its budget alternative.

PSD aims to prove that there is money "to preserve the Romanians' living standards."

Ciolacu's announcement came as the Constitutional Court ruled against the law that increases pensions by 40% on Wednesday, January 13.

However, when he made the statement, Ciolacu (and a large part of the media) was expecting the Constitutional Court to decide in favor of the Social Democrats and the 40% pension rise.

"They complain that they have no money, but they never seek solutions. Money exists! #PSD will present its #budget alternative to prove that there would be enough money for maintaining the Romanians' living standards, if only they (the ruling coalition - e.n.) did not siphon it," Ciolacu wrote, quoted by G4media.ro.

The Social Democrats can still use the opportunity to argue on a political note in favor of higher pensions to put the ruling coalition in a difficult situation.

But according to the Constitutional Court, it is the Parliament where the Government is backed by a majority, that should make the final decision about how much the pensions can increase.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]